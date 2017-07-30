Fruish sets new personal best in the capital

Have your say

Newmarket Cycling & Triathlon Club member Glenn Fruish set a new personal best at the London Triathlon on Sunday.

Fruish stopped the clock in two hours, 40 minutes and 31 seconds, while club-mate Julie Burkin finished in 3.09.26.

Elsewhere, Eugene Husband (58.23) finished eighth at the Sprint Triathlon in Kimbolton, followed by David Waters (1.08.41), Di Thomas (1.16.05) and Alison Stewart (1.20.22).

Meanwhile, Robin Millar finished the Olympic Triathlon at Castle Howard in 3.53.