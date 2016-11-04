Freddy Tylicki suffers paralysis

The Injured Jockeys Fund have confirmed Newmarket-based jockey Freddy Tylicki suffered paralysis to the lower half of his body during Monday’s fall at Kempton Park.

The 30-year-old was one of four jockeys to have been unseated during a four-horse pile-up at the Middlesex track.

Initial reports suggested Tylicki had suffered spinal injuries, which following a series of tests have now been ratified.

“After his fall at Kempton Park earlier this week, Freddy Tylicki was transferred to St George’s Hospital in London, where he has since undergone surgery to his spine,” read a statement from the Injured Jockeys Fund.

“His surgical team have confirmed that Freddy has a T7 paralysis, which means he has movement in the upper half of his body but not his lower.”

Tributes have been pouring in on social media for the German-born jockey, with Newmarket trainer Charlie Fellowes posting on Twitter: “There are no words to describe how sad I am for @freddytylicki. One of the nicest, happiest guys you would ever meet. I am so sorry mate.”

Tylicki, who remains in intensive care, was crowned champion apprentice in 2009.