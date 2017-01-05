Four dogs running for Wallis in semis

Mark Wallis will have four dogs bidding for a place in the final of the Coral Coronation Cup on Friday evening.

In last week’s heats at Romford, Wallis saw one of his main hopes — Roswell Romanov — win in a time of 35.14 seconds, which was the fastest of the night.

Rubys Razzle also landed her heat in 35.50, while Ribble Aon and Roswell Roxanne both qualified by virtue of their third-place finishes.

In the first of three semis (8.03pm), the Lakenheath handler will see Roswell Romanov (trap three) and Rubys Razzle (trap two) face off against each other.

At 8.21pm, Ribble Aon (trap one) and Roswell Roxanne (trap five) will bid for their places in the final, with the top two in each of the three races making it through.

The final will be screened live on Sky Sports on Wednesday, January 11.

Eight-time Trainer of the Year Wallis has won the event once before courtesy of Reel Trickyone in 2014.