Four debutants tipped to impress in skills outings

Up to 19 bouts will be held at the New Astley Club’s annual boxing night on Sunday, with some familiar names set to feature.

The likes of Max Hussey, Dean Allen, Jessie Hales and Ryan Magee will all don their gloves on the night for Mark O’Reilly’s stable.

However, the head coach is equally excited about a quartet of debutants who will be taking part in skills bouts.

Raven Dodsworth, Harvey Gilham, Megan Allen and Nathan Atkinson have never previously been a part of this type of event, but O’Reilly is confident they possess the ability to make an impression.

“I have been very happy with all of their progression and the dedication that each has shown to their training,” he said.

“I am really looking forward to seeing how they all cope in the ring.

“Some have been with me longer than others, but they have all come on unbelievably well.”

However, the popular Demi-Jade Resztan will not be on the bill due to illness.

Instead, the England fighter will switch her focus to the defence of the Elite Championship title on the weekend of April 22.

The event starts at 5pm, with tickets being purchased from info@theracingcentre.co.uk or telephone 01638 662828.