Flynn’s Severus off to Ascot

A trip to Ascot is likely to be next up for Severus after his victory at The Curragh on Saturday afternoon.

The seven-year-old, who is owned by Mildenhall-based Bill Flynn, timed his challenge just right to land the K Club Handicap.

The gelding was ridden along in sixth early on by nine-time Irish Flat Racing Champion Jockey Pat Smullen, before winding up his challenge a furlong-and-a-half from home.

He came on strongly in the final 100 yards, finding a route between Plough Boy and Turbine, to win by half-a-length and justify his pre-race 4/1 favouritism.

Flynn is expecting Severus’ next outing to be on King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes day at Ascot on Saturday, July 29.

The weekend’s win continued some good form of late for Flynn’s horse, who has two victories and a second from his last three outings.