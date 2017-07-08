First and third-placed finishes for Hounsome

The sudden temperature drop and grey skies were quite a deterrent to Newmarket Cycling & Triathlon Club riders for Wednesday evening’s five-mile event at Fordham.

Only 11 riders took part, but the competition was nevertheless fierce, with the victorious Gary Hounsome scraping under the 25mph barrier by 24 seconds, recording 11 minutes 36 seconds.

This was also his winning margin over second-placed Jordan Black, who completed the course in 12 minutes.

The final place on the podium went to consistent performer Mark Gibbs, just over a minute in arrears.

Emma Sharp was the fastest woman on the course, followed by novice Sara Brown, recording 15.29 and 18.28 respectively.

The previous week’s event had been a complete contrast, with warm conditions and a distance of 25 miles — the longest of the evening events.

This challenge attracted 27 riders and the fastest three all broke the one-hour barrier on the technical circuit based at Red Lodge.

Leading the way was visitor Andy Sewell in 58.29, followed by Matt Meek and Hounsome.

The fastest female was NCTC member Gemma Irvine in 67.38 — placing her 14 overall.

The next NCTC evening event is on Wednesday, July 12, at Red Lodge

n Steve Peck rode two successive weeks on the 10-mile Bungay course, recording 23.49 on the first occasion and improving by 18 seconds in the follow-up event.

He followed that up with a 22.22 in the 10-mile event at Six Mile Bottom.