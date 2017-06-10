Fen Tigers target maximum points as National League title contenders

Connor Mountain feels it is imperative that the Mildenhall Fen Tigers take maximum points against the Buxton Hitmen on Sunday if they want to be considered genuine National League title contenders, writes Graham Clark.

Having top scored for the West Row outfit at the Hi-Edge Raceway in the corresponding fixture 12 months ago, the 19 year-old hopes to play a starring role once again in helping the Fen Tigers claim a second league win this season.

“Buxton is a pretty tricky track and I don’t think it is everyone’s favourite track, but I always seem to score pretty well there so hopefully I will again on Sunday,” said Mountain.

“We won there last year and I can see no reason why we can’t win there this year. We have a stronger team throughout our one-to-seven and our form on the road has been okay.

“We do need to pick up points on the road as you can’t win the championship on home wins alone.

“Away points count as much, if not more, and that is why we need to get all the points on offer at Buxton.”

Although optimistic that a win can be achieved, Mountain has stressed that will only happen if the Fen Tigers make a similar start to the one in last year’s meeting which saw them go 12 points clear after eight heats.

“I don’t think we can go there thinking we are going to wipe the floor with them as that is when things go wrong, but we have got to go there with a winning mindset,” added Mountain.

“Last year we started the meeting fast and that will be the most important thing to do again.”

It was a case of as you were on Sunday after the Fen Tigers made it seven straight home wins with a resounding 54-35 victory in the league over basement side Plymouth Devils.

Wasting no time, the hosts raced into a seven-point lead after five heats before the meeting was halted by referee Ronnie Allan for track improvements to take place following a number of falls by both sets of riders.

Having dominated matters before the early break, the Fen Tigers carried on where they left off with Dan Halsey fronting a 4-2 in heat seven ahead of leading home top-scoring team-mate Danno Verge for a 5-1 in the very next race.

The Devils shared the spoils in four of the next five heats, including a dramatic heat 13 which was won at the fourth time of asking by Steve Boxall before back-to-back 4-2s in the final two heats ensured the Fen Tigers smashed past the 50-point barrier.

“It was a little difficult out there and it just made it awkward to race early on,” said Mountain.

“They had two big hitters in their side in Steve Boxall and Adam Roynon but they struggled throughout the rest of their team.

“Belle Vue kept us close last week and this was another really good win for us.”

n The Fen Tigers final National Trophy Group One fixture against the Kent Kings on Monday was rained-off.

Mildenhall Fen Tigers 54: C Mountain 11, J Jenkins R/R, J Armstrong 9+2, L Ruddick 8, D Halsey 10+2, L Whitmore 5+2, D Verge 11+3.

Plymouth Devils 35: S Boxall 13, R Andrews 1, B Compton 7, H Atkins 3, A Roynon 9, S Bailey 0, R Parker 2.