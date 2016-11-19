Fen Tigers secure Halsey for seventh season

The Mildenhall Fen Tigers squad for 2017 has continued to take shape this morning following the announcement that Dan Halsey has once again signed on.

It will be a seventh successive season at the Mildenhall Stadium for Buckingham-based Halsey, whose return of 1,543 points is the seventh highest individual tally in the club’s history.

“I am really looking forward to my seventh year at the club which is like my second home these days,” he said.

“I had noticed I hadn’t been put forward by some of the supporters in their teams for next season so hopefully I can prove a couple of the doubters wrong this year and really step it up.

“A lot of work will be going into the coming season with two complete new chassis on order and waiting to be built for the New Year.

“I really want to be ready from the off and start as I mean to go on with some big scores.”

Meanwhile, club promoter Kevin Jolly added: “In my mind on his day Danny is as good as it gets at this level, he just needs to find his consistency early on and maintain it throughout to have another big season for us.

“Danny has ridden for me in all six seasons I have been at Mildenhall and it is great to welcome him back for a seventh.”

Halsey is the third rider to have committed to the Fen Tigers for next season after Jon Armstrong and Jordan Jenkins.