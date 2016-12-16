Fen Tigers re-sign Ruddick

Mildenhall Fen Tigers have confirmed the return of Luke Ruddick for a third season.

After making a bright start to life at the Mildenhall Stadium in 2015, injuries and a loss of form has prevented the 18-year-old from being able to kick on as much as he or the club would have liked.

Last season, the Berwick-based rider ended up being dropped after a meeting against Birmingham.

However, he is now back within the ranks and is determined to make the most of the opportunity.

“I’m very excited about being back for 2017. Last year was not a good year for me with injury and a drop of confidence,” he said.

“I made some mistakes but I have learned from that experience and I am working very hard to put everything in place over the winter.

“Last year I wasn’t fit enough and didn’t practice enough, but now I am attending the gym regularly and managing my diet properly and am fitter than I have ever been.

“My aim is to not put pressure on myself as much and just enjoy my racing. I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone that helped me last year it was greatly appreciated.”

Ruddick’s signing means that only two places remain to be filled for 2017, with Jon Armstrong, Danny Halsey, Jordan Jenkins and Connor Mountain having already put pen to paper.