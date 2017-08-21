Fen Tigers make addition for 2018

The Mildenhall Fen Tigers have moved quickly to secure the services of this year’s British 500cc Youth champion Drew Kemp for the 2018 season.

Ipswich-based Kemp, who claimed his title at Glasgow on Saturday, has been a regular visitor at Mildenhall this season and he has impressed the club’s management team both on and off the track.

As well as the Glasgow round, he also won at Redcar and Scunthorpe and was extremely unlucky when his bike packed up in the Belle Vue round final when leading Kyle Bickley.

The 15-year-old will start the 2018 season in one of the reserve berths for the Fen Tigers, and will feature on occasion this season as his other commitments allow.

Promoter Kevin Jolly said of Kemp’s arrival: “This is another coup for Mildenhall Speedway and Drew fits in perfectly with what we are trying to build at Mildenhall.

“Drew is very much the type of rider we want at Mildenhall — young, talented, bright, dedicated and ambitious.

“We will do all we can to help him meet his goals and look forward to working closely with him and his family in the coming season.”