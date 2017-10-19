Fen Tigers looking to ruffle a few feathers during second leg

Connor Mountain insists that the Mildenhall Fen Tigers must prevent the Belle Vue Colts from scoring heavily in the early stages if they are to reach the final of the National League Knock Out Cup.

The West Row outfit will take a 16-point advantage to the National Speedway Stadium on Friday (7.30pm) after defeating the Manchester-based outfit 53-37 in the opening leg on Sunday.

IN THE LEAD: Connor Mountain competing for the Fen Tiger, helping the team gain a 16-poinnt advantage going into the second leg

Although the Fen Tigers sit in the driving seat, Mountain believes that feathers will need ruffled early on if they are to maintain their advantage and claim an aggregate success.

“Sixteen points is a comfortable lead and I would be happy taking that to any track. All we need to do is share the points in every heat and we are there,” said Mountain.

“It can definitely be done but we have just got to keep close to them. Jon Armstrong has done a lot of laps there and I like the track.

“They are really dialled into the track and don’t have a weak rider around there. They are used to smashing all the teams there and we have just got to upset them a bit.

“If we do what we did on Sunday and hit them hard early on their heads will drop. If we let them get carried away it will be harder to pull back at the end.”

The Fen Tigers carried on from where they left off following their National Trophy triumph over the Plymouth Devils the previous weekend after establishing a six point lead after two heats.

While the gap was briefly reduced by a 5-1 score for the Devils in heat three, the Fen Tigers hit back with Drew Kemp and Connor Mountain fronting their own 5-1 scores to move the hosts 10 points clear by the end of heat six.

Mountain and Kemp appeared to have teamed up for the Fen Tigers fourth maximum of the afternoon in heat eight — until the latter was disqualified for a technical infringement.

Normal service was soon resumed with Mountain once again when leading home captain Jon Armstrong for another 5-1 in heat 10, a scoreline the pair would repeat by finishing in the same order in heat 13 to move the Fen Tigers into a 20-point lead.

After being on the back foot for much of the meeting, the Colts hit back in the finale with a second maximum of their own through Rob Shuttleworth and Mitchell Davey to give themselves a fighting chance in the second leg.

n Should the Fen Tigers progress tomorrow they will face the Eastbourne Eagles in the first leg of the final at Arlington Stadium on Saturday (7.30pm).

Scores

Mildenhall Fen Tigers 53: Connor Mountain 14, Dan Halsey R/R, Jordan Jenkins 12, Ryan Terry-Daley 1, Jon Armstrong 12+3, Alex Spooner 2+1,Drew Kemp 12+1.

Belle Vue Colts: 37: Mitchell Davey 9+3, Kyle Bickely 7+2, Lee Payne R/R, Rob Shuttleworth 11+1, Connor Coles 5, Lewis Whitmore 1, Luke Woodhull 5+2.