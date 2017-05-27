Fen Tigers gunning for revenge after last month’s hammering

Hitting them hard and fast is the message Kevin Jolly will be sending out to the Mildenhall Fen Tigers ahead of their bid to exact revenge over the Belle Vue Colts in the National League, writes Graham Clark.

After crashing to a 65-25 defeat at the hands of the Colts at the National Speedway Stadium last month, the Fen Tigers, seeking a sixth straight home win in all competitions, will bid to repay the favour when the two lock horns at Mildenhall Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Although having their league match at Lakeside postponed due to the weather the West Row-based outfit — minus Connor Mountain and Jordan Jenkins — warmed up for the visit of the Colts with a 48-41 win over the British Young Lions Under-21 side at the weekend.

“We want to return the favour from last month. I don’t just want to beat them, I want to hurt them,” said Fen Tigers promoter Jolly.

“It will be difficult as they are a good team but we have good teams come down here before and we have turned them over.

“Jordan Jenkins and Connor Mountain will be back so we will have our full one to seven.

“They will all be spoken to and told to forget what has gone on before as the meeting at Belle Vue is done and dusted. We have just got to look forward and think positive on the day.

“I don’t think you have seen the best of us as a team yet. I still think there is more to come, so hopefully it will be onwards and upwards on Sunday.”

One man Jolly is backing to come good against the Colts is club stalwart Dan Halsey, who in recent weeks has struggled to hit top form both at home and away.

The former National League Riders champion is currently facing the prospect of finding himself in a reserve berth when the new averages are released for everyone, except Mountain, following this weekend’s action.

“We have seven riders all capable of winning races and to be honest whoever is at reserve I am quite happy as I feel we are strong all the way through,” added Jolly. “Dan started off the season really well but at the end of the day he didn’t have good ones at Cradley or Belle Vue and he has been a bit hit and miss.

“We know he is far better than what he has shown and I would expect far better from him this week.

“He can bounce back, as on his day he is almost unbeatable at home.”