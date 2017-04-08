Family occasion at dualthon

Four Newmarket Cycling and Triathlon Club members competed at the sprint duathlon in Diss at the weekend, with the husband and wife team of Gordon and Gemma Irvine once again impressing.

Gordon won his age group with a time of one hour and 31 minutes, while Gemma was fifth woman home in 1.47, also winning her age group.

Not to be outdone, the father-daughter pairing of Pete and Parris Williams achieved good results.

Pete (1.42) was second in his age group, with Parris (1.45) third on the podium.

n Denys Olefir was second home for the Newmarket Joggers at the weekend’s Oakley 20 in a time of 1.55.48.

The club’s first female member to cross the line was Nicky Chapman in 2.42.20, followed by Lisa Long, Alice Leadbetter, Isabel Vincent and Jo Curtis.

Elsewhere, Neil Pollard (2.58.59) and Hannah Pollard (3.37.01) featured in the Manchester Marathon.