Excitement is brewing for re-launch of cycling festival

Mark Burchett is excited to welcome visitors both old and new to the re-launched Mildenhall Cycling Festival in West Row this weekend.

The popular event, formerly known as the Mildenhall Cycling Rally, has returned to its full three-day format for 2017 and for the first time will be held at West Row Village Hall.

Organiser Burchett, who is also the chairman of Mildenhall Cycling Club, has praised the work put in by the club’s members, as well as the trustees of the Village Hall, saying: “There has been a lot of hard work put in by the club’s organising committee behind the scenes to make this event possible.

“It has been very refreshing at how accommodating the trustees have been, even carrying out work to accommodate the festival.

“All of this means we are very excited and looking forward to welcoming all of our regular and new visitors alike, to the festival at West Row.

“The previous three-day events we’ve had the third day has been washed out, so we’re praying for a completely dry weekend.”

The festival is expected to welcome thousands of cyclists over weekend, with racing to start every day from 12pm.

There are also plenty of other attractions on offer, including a fully licensed bar, mega bouncy castle, face painting, a children’s entertainer and a circus skills workshop.

For more details and a guide to what’s on each day, log on to www.mildenhallfestival.bike