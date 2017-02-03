Evans bags a brace as Newmarket win away

EAST WOMEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION 2NW

Spalding I 1

Newmarket I 2

Newmarket Ladies first team are second in the table following their narrow victory on the road at Spalding.

The visitors dominated the opening exchanges, with Kerry Alderson and Hayley Stoneman showing particularly good form.

However, it was Spalding that claimed the lead with a rare attack in the 15th minute.

Undeterred by the setback, Newmarket maintained their composure and were rewarded 10 minutes later when Grace Evans fired in a cross from Claire McDonnell.

The winning goal came after the restart, with Evans once again on target from a corner to fire in her 15th of the season.

Spalding applied plenty of pressure in their bid for an equaliser late on, but Newmarket held out to nail down a promotion place.

n In Division 4NW(S), Newmarket Ladies III played out a 0-0 draw with near-neighbours Ely CityIII.

The result has left the third team eighth in the table.

n Newmarket Ladies II suffered a 1-0 home defeat to City of Peterborough III in Division 3NW.

It means Newmarket remain second-from-bottom in the standings.