Errors once again Newmarket’s undoing as they slip to home loss

LONDON DIVISION THREE

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Newmarket 10

Wisbech 23

Newmarket’s poor start to the 2017/18 season continued on Saturday with a 23-10 home defeat at the hands of Wisbech.

Not for the first time this campaign, the home side had an equal share of possession and territory, but a string of errors resulted in their undoing.

The match started badly for Newmarket with Wisbech being awarded a penalty in the first two minutes.

Newmarket responded to falling behind with some pressure of their own, but it was Wisbech that were next to score with another penalty to establish a 6-0 lead.

However, five minutes before the end of the first half Max Bell opened Newmarket’s account with a fine try, which Tom Clifton converted to hand his team the lead at the break.

But within six minutes of the restart, Wisbech regained the lead courtesy of an unconverted try, while Newmarket kept themselves in contention with a Tom Clifton penalty.

With the encounter seemingly well balanced, a series of mistakes saw Newmarket’s chances of victory slip away.

Wisbech took full advantage of their gifts, scoring two further tries, one of which was successfully converted.

And to make matters worse for Newmarket, they lost the services of Tom Peacock to a suspected broken collarbone.

The defeat — Newmarket’s seventh of the season from their eight outings — has left them second-from-bottom in the league standings, five points ahead of Lowestoft & Yarmouth.

Dave Sayer’s men look to have a tricky assignment on Saturday, with Newmarket set to travel to second-placed Stowmarket (2.30pm).