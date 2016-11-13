England hockey call-up for King’s pupil

Rebecca Daniel has been named in the England Hockey Under-16 National Age Group Squad (NAGS).

The King’s Ely Senior student was spotted while representing the South and East of England Saxon Tigers at a recent tournament.

Daniel, 15, helped the Tigers to finish second, with the stand-out performance being a 6-1 win over Pennine Pumas.

Head of girls’ games at King’s Ely Senior, Chanre Bond, said: “Rebecca’s talent was recognised quite early on at school level.

“With a lot of hard work, Rebecca has worked her way up through school, county and regional hockey teams to help get her to this stage of her sporting career.

“This is a fantastic and very well deserved achievement for Rebecca.”

The Gazeley resident will now attend further training and assessments, starting later this month at Lilleshall.