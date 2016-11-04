Energia Davos may be bound for France after Listed victory

Jane Chapple-Hyam is targeting a Listed Race in France for Energia Davos following the eight-year-old’s success in the Listed James Seymour Stakes on Newmarket’s Rowley Mile.

Having his first start since December, Energia Davos scored by a neck from Educate after a dramatic race on the season-ending meeting at HQ.

A delighted Chapple-Hyam told reporters: “He’s a good old boy. He’s got a screw in his right hind fetlock, but he’s good and it was lovely to see him get the mile-and-a-quarter after so many days off.”

“We might go to France for a Listed race in November and then aim at an all-weather campaign in Listed races at the usual tracks.

“He’s quite versatile trip-wise. He can do a mile-and-a-quarter, so we’ll see what’s available.”

Really Special (pictured above) is beginning to live up to her name after victory in the British Stallion Studs EBF Montrose Fillies’ Stakes.

The Shamardal filly, who won with ease on her racecourse debut at Chelmsford City a month ago, made nearly all the running to win the Listed prize with a powerful display.

The Saturday afternoon action had started with the John Gosden-trained Cashla Bay winning the EBF Stallions Prestige Vehicles Maiden Fillies Stakes.

On Friday, the Roger-Varian-trained Wadigor rattled off the unseasonably quick ground to stamp himself as an exciting prospect for next year when running away with the NGK Spark Plugs Handicap.

Varian told wwwvarianstable.com: “Wadigor won his maiden in good style, but it’s never easy switching to handicaps against much more seasoned horses.

“Wadigor showed signs of his inexperience in the preliminaries, but he was professional when it mattered during the race.

“He relished the fast ground and he looks an exciting type for nice prizes next season.”

There was also victory for Charlie McBride’s Spiritual Lady in the listed Irish Stallion Farms Bosra Sham EBF Fillies Stakes.

n Big Orange failed to live up to his trainer’s expectations with a 10th-place finish in Tuesday’s Melbourne Cup.

Michael Bell had been quite bullish about the chances of his five-year-old improving on his fifth place of a year ago, but Jamie Spencer’s mount could never get the lead and weakened on the home run.

Bell told the Racing Post: “He has run a solid race but not the race we hoped he would.

“He was in great form coming into the race but we didn’t get an easy time of it and they were going at a right good gallop.

“Jamie said he was out of his comfort zone and it was fast and furious. It was an end-to-end gallop and, bearing in mind it is a handicap, it was never going to be easy.”

Charlie Appleby’s Geelong Cup winner Qewy ran a massive race to hit the frame, while Oceanographer was unable to back up Saturday’s Lexus Stakes success. Qewy was fourth home at odds of 16/1 while stablemate Oceanographer had to settle for 12th. A delighted Appleby said: “What the whole team here has achieved has been amazing and Qewy ran a blinder.

“Oceanographer has bounced today, simple as that, and Qewy has run a career best.”