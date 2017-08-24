Enable will need to bring her ‘A game’ to win the Yorkshire Oaks

Teddy Grimthorpe has stressed that only Enable’s best will do if she is to win today’s Darley Yorkshire Oaks (3.35pm).

With victories in the Investec Oaks, Darley Irish Oaks and King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes from her last three starts, the John Gosden-trained filly is a best-priced 5/4 shot to keep up that winning run at the Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival.

However, Grimthorpe, who is the racing manager to owner Prince Khalid, has insisted that the three-year-old must ‘bring her A game’ for the near mile-and-a-half Group 1 feature.

“You have to bring your very best every time in races such as these ones. You only have to look at the standard of the field to know how much of a tough race it is going to be,” he said.

“If you don’t bring your ‘A game’ then, no matter how good you are, you are not going to win.

“That is the hardest thing for people outside racing to understand.

“They are not machines and you can’t just change the tyres, fill up the oil, or whatever.

“When a horse is on form it always looks like smooth clockwork, but getting them to the races and in the best shape of mind is not an easy thing to do.

“But she has come on really well from winning at Ascot and everything has been very straightforward since then. The indications are she will run well.”

One of the horses leading the chasing pack is Roger Varian’s Nezwaah, who was a late withdrawal from Goodwood’s Nassau Stakes due to the ground.

The daughter of Dubawi has never run beyond a mile-and-a-quarter, but Varian believes there was enough evidence in her Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes victory to suggest the increased distance will not cause any problems.

“We decided to keep her against fillies and are pretty confident she will last,” said Varian, who saw Ajman Princess scoop the Darley Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville over the weekend.

“She was strong at the line at The Curragh and the jockey (Andrea Atzeni) thinks she has plenty more to give. Her mother also had no issues over this distance.

“Enable is a very good filly, but we feel Nezwaah has more to give.”