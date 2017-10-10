Enable to go again in 2018

Owner Prince Khalid Abdullah has confirmed that the John Gosden-trained Enable will remain active for the 2018 season.

Following her recent triumph in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, there had been suggestions that the five-time Group 1 winner would be retired.

However, the decision has now been taken for the daughter of Nathaniel to return next year, with an Arc defence potentially on the agenda.

A statement issued by Abdullah’s Juddmonte Farms read: “Prince Khalid bin Abdullah is pleased to announce that Enable will stay in training for 2018.

“Her racing program will be decided in the New Year, but the defence of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe will be high in consideration.”

Treve was the last horse to win back-t0-back Arcs in 2013 and 2014.