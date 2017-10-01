Enable storms to Arc victory

After reigning supreme in England and Ireland throughout 2017, Enable has now conquered Europe after winning today’s Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

The John Gosden-trained filly headed to Chantilly as the odds-on favourite to win over one-and-a-half miles, having previously triumphed in this year’s four Oaks and the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

And she lived up to that billing under her usual companion Frankie Dettori, seemingly finding another gear 300m from home to win by two-and-a-half lengths from Cloth Of Stars in second, with Sir Michael Stoute’s Coral-Eclipse and Juddmonte International hero Ulysses finishing third.

Talking to ITV Racing, Gosden said: “She is very special and has amazing ability.

“It was a very clever ride by Frankie — he went forward and then saw the horse coming from the outside.

“She has shown us at home she is right in the zone — she is eating well and looking well.

“We do not ask anything of her at home, we just let her enjoy herself.

Asked what would be next for the daughter of Nathaniel, Gosden admitted the prospect of winning back-to-back Arcs was something that excited him, though the decision wold ultimately lay with her owner.

“It is Prince Khalid’s decision, but she has only raced for 10 months of her life — she has only had one season of racing,” he added.

“There would be every reason to keep her in training next year as a four-year-old, particularly with the new Lonchamps opening.

“That would be exciting to try to win the Arc on two different tracks.”

On a personal level, the victory has installed Dettori as the race’s most successful ever jockey with five victories to his name.

He won his first back in 1995 aboard the Saeed bin Suroor-trained Lammtarra.

There was more Group 1 glory for Newmarket earlier in the day after Charlie Appleby’s Wild Illusion caused an upset by winning the Total Prix Marcel Boussac.

“We have been delighted with her at home,” Appleby told ITV Racing.

“She is as genuine as the day as is long — a lovely filly with a great pedigree.