Enable eases to Oaks double for Gosden

Enable underlined her credentials as one of the best middle-distance three-year-old horses of either sex by becoming a dual Oaks winner at The Curragh on Saturday.

The John Gosden-trained filly, who won the English version at Epsom last month, completed the double with a commanding display in County Kildare.

With the fit-again Frankie Dettori on board, Enable hit the front two furlongs out, before quickening clear and then being eased over the line by her Italian jockey.

It marked a fourth triumph in the race for Dettori and a first since Blue Bunting in 2011, while Clarehaven Stables-based Gosden has now been victorious on two occasions.

Enable has entries for the King George and Yorkshire Oaks, while bookmakers as the 6/1 second favourite for the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.