Ely’s Banks storms to victory in shared event with Mildenhall CC

Ely & District Cycling Club dominated the annual Hill Climb Championship which they jointly hosted with Mildenhall Cycling Club on Sunday.

The fastest rider of the day was Nik Banks, who negotiated his way up the 930-yard Primrose Hill in Moulton in only one minute and 52.4 seconds.

Just one other rider — Banks’ Ely team-mate James Ward — managed to break the two-minute barrier, clocking 1.55.01.

Those two were followed by seven other Ely cyclists as the club claimed the top nine places on offer.

As for Mildenhall CC, just 21 seconds separated its members over the course of the event.

Dan Sutton, riding in his first Club Hill Climb, roared up the hill in 2.19.89 and will be crowned as Mildenhall’s Hill Climb champion at their prize presentation next February.

Forty-year-old David Robb was Mildenhall’s first rider of the day up the hill and set the tone for the remaining cyclists with a respectable time of 2.41.50.

The very next rider off, one minute behind him, was his eldest son, 15-year-old Alex.

The schoolboy excelled, shaving over 10 seconds off his time recorded in the 2016 Hill Climb to stop the clock at 2.38.10, beating his father by three seconds.

Pete Clements was the next Mildenhall rider off up the hill and rode to within a second of the time he achieved in last year’s event, going past time keeper Mike Wiseman in 2.27.40.

Clements was the fastest Mildenhall rider on the road until 22-year-old Sutton began his ascent of Primrose Hill, beating his team-mate’s time by a healthy margin of seven seconds.