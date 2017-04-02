Ely rower Lancaster captures attention of British selectors

Holly Lancaster has moved a step closer to being selected for the Great British Rowing Junior team after excelling at recent trials.

The King’s Ely Senior student was one of a number of entrants at the event in Lincolnshire, where the country’s top J16 and J18 rowers were on show.

Lancaster was ranked as the fifth fastest single sculler in the competition, which has resulted in her being selected to attend the GB Rowing Junior Under-16 camp in Nottingham at the start of April.

In a letter addressed to King’s Ely Senior, GB Rowing stated that Lancaster — along with some of her fellow competitors — had: “Demonstrated that they might be of the standard to be considered for the World Rowing Junior Championships/Coupe de la Jeunesse in 2018 or 2019.

“The camp has been organised to help these scullers achieve this standard.

“The aim of the camp is to enable the leading J16 scullers to train alongside each other and to allow them to see the standard necessary to be successful on the GB Rowing team’s pathway to international representation.”

Meanwhile, King’s Ely’s head of rowing, Mark Beer, said of the Ely-based 16-year-old: “We are really pleased with the progress Holly is making with her rowing.

“Holly is a highly motivated individual and works hard to excel both in the classroom and on the water.

“Holly is developing into a future leader within the boat club and we know she will return from the GB Camp with a renewed focus on the next stage of her development.”

Following the GB camp, Lancaster will head to Holland to join the King’s Ely Rowing Camp, before competing at the Ghent International Spring Regatta on April 8-9.