Ely City Golf Club’s Bamford makes key contribution

Ely City Golf Club’s Natasha Bamford helped the Cambridgeshire & Huntingdonshire Junior team lift the East Region Trophy earlier this month.

The tournament — held at Newton Green — saw Cambs & Hunts come up against four other counties — Suffolk, Norfolk, Essex and Hertfordshire.

Cambs & Hunts eventually won through with a team score of 137, two ahead of hosting Suffolk.

Bamford was in particularly impressive form, racking up a total of 45 points, which was the best overall score in the 16-24 age group category.