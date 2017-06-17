Eighth-placed finish from field in excess of 450

Mark Hayward was the leading light for Newmarket Joggers as they tackled the first round of the Suffolk Grand Prix Series in Stowmarket.

Hayward came home in eighth position thanks to his time of 29 minutes and 15 seconds at the event — dubbed The Friday 5 — out of a field of 452 runners.

Meanwhile, club-mate Neville Clarke completed the five-mile course as leader of his age group.

Other Joggers that competed were Stephen Edwards, Neil Williamson, Jim Withers, Brian Munns, Chris Aylmer, Jo Curtis, David Blackstock and Helen Wass.

Closer to home at Newmarket’s Kevin Henry 5K, new club member Giles Macrow, who has lost 11.5 stone in the last two years, set a new personal best time of 21.35.

Further afield, Jackie Hall, Sandra Jaina and Robert Jaina all took to the grounds of Boughton Hall in Northamptonshire.

The Runstock Rat Race was a very undulating, off road, tough to navigate course run in 5k loops around the estate’s grounds.

Hall and Sandra Jaina both completed 20k, while Robert Jaina managed 40k before having to pull out with an injury.