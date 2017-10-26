Egan follows in the footsteps of Dettori and Moore with title

A return of 53 wins saw Newmarket’s David Egan clinch the Stobart Apprentice Jockey Championship crown on Saturday.

The 18-year-old, who is the son of former jockey John Egan, finished the campaign one victory ahead of his nearest rival, Kieran Shoemark.

Both jockeys had rides at Catterick at the weekend, but neither could muster a winner on what was a particularly soggy afternoon in north Yorkshire, thus securing Egan the title.

The triumph has seen Egan join an illustrious roll of honour with previous winners of the Apprentice Jockey Championship including Frankie Dettori in 1989 and Ryan Moore in 2003.

Egan is now set to spend the winter in America working for the experienced Wesley Ward.

Meanwhile, Newmarket-based Silvestre De Sousa was crowned Stobart Flat Jockeys’ Champion for a second time.

De Sousa racked up 155 wins this season, 44 ahead of his nearest rival and 2016 champion jockey Jim Crowley.

He said: “It’s been a really great season and I appreciate everyone who has put me up this year — it’s been very successful.

“I love to win but my aim was to win the title. Winning this is a great day, it’s a great achievement.”

Brazilian-born De Sousa, who also won the title two years ago, recorded the most victories in a year since Richard Hughes wrapped up the last of his three triumphs in 2014 with 161 wins.