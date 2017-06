Last week’s race from Purbeck had South Road Flying Club members on their toes waiting for the liberation which was delayed due to mist at the racepoint.

The birds were finally liberated at 3.15pm, but by that time the wind had got up to be fresh to strong behind them and they were in Newmarket well before 5.30pm doing 73mph.

This was the fastest race ever in the Newmarket club.

All members had fast birds, but it was Dave Downing who again took the main honours.