Doubles delight for Fuller and Trull

Benjamin Fuller and Rosie Trull joined forces to win Newmarket URC Tennis Club’s Hazlewood Trophy American style doubles tournament on August 20.

All three grass courts were used for a round robin tournament, in which players swapped partners after each round.

The top eight players based on aggregate games won played in the semi-final stage, where Fuller and Trull got the better of John Harvey and Pablo Cuenca.

The final looked as though it would be a one-sided affair as Fuller and Trull took an early lead at 3-0 over David Irani and Teresa Alvarez.

However, they were pegged back and the first set went all the way to a tie-break, which Fuller and Trull won 7-4.

And the second set was much more of a straightforward affair, with the pair coming through 7-6(4) 6-2.