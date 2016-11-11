Derby defeat ends Newmarket’s fine winning sequence

MEN’S EAST LEAGUE

DIVISION 3NE

Newmarket 1

Bury St Edmunds 2

Newmarket’s winning run in Division 3NE was halted by Bury St Edmunds, who claimed the derby bragging rights with a dramatic 2-1 win at the Leisure Centre.

Bury opened the scoring from a well-worked short corner routine, slotting home a tame shot from close range.

A miserable first period saw the hosts have three players carded.

Hope was restored when William Wilson stepped up to level matters with a penalty flick.

Just as it looked as though the spoils would be shared, Bury burst into the D and rattled the back of the net with a fierce strike.

Newmarket, who travel to IES tomorrow, remain third in the table, three points adrift of second-placed Bury St Edmunds.

n Newmarket Men’s II were twice pegged back by IES IV in a 2-2 draw. Matt Lister and Ollie Trent were on target for Newmarket, who were only able to convert one of their 27 short corners during a one-sided affair.

n Another impressive display saw Newmarket Men’s III move up to second in the 7NE standings with a 3-0 win against Bury VI.

Goals from Matt Lister, John Benedikz and Jordan Walker, coupled with a first clean sheet, helped Newmarket move up to second in the league — one point behind the league leaders with two games in hand.

n A last-minute strike from Hayley Stoneman sealed a 2-1 win for Newmarket Ladies I against Peterborough.

Despite making a bright start, Newmarket were rocked when Peterborough opened the scoring after 25 minutes against the run of play.

Newmarket remained patient before levelling matters five minutes from time when Grace Evans deflected home a free hit from Stoneman.

The winner arrived from a short corner when Calli Cannon pushed the ball to Faye Andreou, who stopped it for Stoneman to hit home a rasping shot.

n Newmarket Ladies II suffered a 3-1 derby reverse to Ely.

Hannah Fox found the back of the net while Phoebe Peacock, Emma Lankfer and Steph Heslop shared the player-of-the-match award.

n Newmarket Ladies III defeated Ely III 5-0.

Goalscorers in an impressive display were V Benedikz, O Haste, L Smith, L Excell and J Farrow. PoM was Sarah Ganiford.