Depleted Newmarket are well beaten by second-placed hosts

LONDON DIVISION THREE

EASTERN COUNTIES

LEAGUE

Stowmarket 48

Newmarket 10

There was an all too familiar feeling for Newmarket on Saturday, who suffered a heavy defeat at high-flying Stowmarket.

In terms of possession, visiting Newmarket perhaps saw more of the ball at Chilton Fields.

However, not for the first time this season, a lack of player availability proved to be their downfall, with a number of players forced to play out of position to cover those absences.

The match started on a negative note for Newmarket, with their hosts opening up a seven-point lead thanks to a converted try inside three minutes.

The away team then pegged Stowmarket back in their own half, only for them to break away and run in another converted try to go 14 points up.

A Tom Clifton penalty earned Newmarket the first points, before second-placed Stowmarket ran in their converted try.

There was some hope for Newmarket just before the break, though, when captain Max Bell broke through to dot down and Clifton converted for a 21-10 half-time deficit.

With only one substitute available, Newmarket’s tiring legs saw Stowmarket pick them off on a number of occasions, racking up a total of 48 points in the process.

The defeat — Newmarket’s eighth from their nine fixtures this term, means they remain second-from-bottom in the standings with a return of five points.

Dave Sayer’s men are without a game this weekend, before returning to action on November 25 at home against basement boys Lowestoft & Yarmouth (2.30pm)