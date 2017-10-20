Day in impressive form as County Upper tame Lions

County Upper under-19 elite boys got off to a flying start in their 2017/18 ABL campaign, taming the Long Road Lions away from home 116-50.

The standout performance was from Bradley Day, who finished with an impressive double-double of 31 points and 26 rebounds.

County Upper took the lead early with a series of direct, strong and aggressive plays to the basket resulting in easy layups and trips to the free throw line. This lead blossomed into a 32-10 advantage by the end of the first quarter.

Despite improved play from Long Road in the second, third and fourth quarters, they were unable to make an impact on the rhythm established by County Upper from the tip off.

“This was a great start,” said coach Darren Johnson. “We played with a lot of intensity both on the offensive end and defensive end.

“There are still a lot of areas we need to work on, but I am happy with where we are at just one game in.”

Leon Neziri, Sam Kesinro and Stephan Petkovic each scored 13 points.

County Upper take on Moulton College on November 1.

n County Upper under-14 girls had a game of two halves against Ipswich Basketball Club, falling just short 73-61.

County Upper started slowly and trailed 45-23 at half-time.

They stormed back with 26 third-quarter points to trail by seven, closed the gap to three in the third quarter, but ran out of fuel in the fourth.

Grace Spooner weighed in with 35 points, supported by Jenna Wright 11 and Kayleigh Brown 10.

This weekend they take on Harringey Angels in London.

n County Upper under-16 boys took on Brentwood Leopards White. In a physical game CU put together a solid performance, winning 76-55.

Two good quarters gave them a half-time lead of 38-18.

Josh Hales scored 21 points, Brandon Marshall 17 and Luca Beadle 16. They take on a strong Essex Rockets team this weekend.

n The under-16 girls hosted London Greenhouse Pioneers, the Wolves winning 52-26.

County Upper were in front throughout, leading 20-13 at half-time. Alex Popova scored 14 points, Lizzy Sanders 13 and Grace Spooner 12.

County Upper Wolves are not in action again until November 18 when they are home to Hounslow Hawks.