Daniel nets solo goal on England duty

Rebecca Daniel played a key role as the England Under-16 Girls team recorded three victories over opposition made up of players from Ulster Under-17s.

Sixteen-year-old Daniel, who is a student at King’s Ely Senior, earned a call-up to the squad with her performances for the England Saxons Tigers squad during their fixtures in the Futures Cup.

And she made the most of her selection throughout the three matches at the Lilleshall National Sports and Conferencing Centre, which ended 4-2, 5-0 and 1-0 in England’s favour.

The Gazeley resident was particularly impressive during the second game of the triple-header when she fired in a solo goal during the high-scoring triumph.

Chanre Bond — head of hockey at King’s Ely Senior — said of Daniel’s success: “This is such a fantastic achievement for Rebecca.

“She absolutely loves the sport and has been rewarded for all the hard work she has put in throughout the past few years.

“I wish her all the best for the upcoming international matches.”

Meanwhile, the director of sport at King’s Ely Senior, Ben Edmondson, added: “Rebecca is an outstanding all round athlete who has achieved a great deal of success in all sports she has competed in.

“Her representation for England Hockey National Age Groups is the pinnacle of these achievements and is testament to the hard work and effort she puts into all that she does.

“We are extremely proud of her achievements.”

England Hockey are expected to announce some more fixtures for the Under-16s in the near future.