Cracksman may miss out on The Arc

A decision on whether or not Cracksman will feature in this year’s Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe is likely to go down to the wire.

The John Gosden-trained three-year-old passed his audition for the October 1 showpiece by winning Sunday’s Group 2 Prix Niel in Chantilly.

That performance saw Cracksman installed as the second favourite for The Arc behind another of Gosden’s horses — Enable — but owner Anthony Oppenheimer provided a strong indication that the Frankel colt would now not reappear until 2018.

Oppenheimer pointed to the fact that his preferred jockey Frankie Dettori, who rode Cracksman to victory at the weekend, is expected to continue his fruitful partnership with Enable.

However, Oppenheimer added that the final decision would be taken by Gosden.