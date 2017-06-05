County champion crowned

Newmarket's golfers have been taking part in the Cambs and Hunts County Golf Championships, with Miranda Brain taking the ultimate prize of County Champion.

As the defending champion was unable to attend the event at Ramsey Golf Club, the title challenge fell to Miranda and Tabitha Brain to fight it out for best golfer in the area.

Heavy rain made playing conditions difficult, with the scores reflecting this.

Miranda won in the final, with some excellent golfing from both players, who are Gogs.

As well as winning the championship, Miranda also won the Allen Newport trophy for the best scratch total. Tabitha took the runners-up trophy as well as the Scratch Bowl.

Meanwhile, the team has been announced for the Cambs and Hunt Ladies County Golf Association at County Match Week being held at Hunstanton Golf Club on June 19 to 23.