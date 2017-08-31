Corner tops the bill during Guest’s night of white collar

Jamie Corner will be the headline name on the bill at Eddie Guest’s night of white collar boxing action at Innocence Nightclub on Saturday.

The Newmarket-based boxer will up against Suffolk Punch’s Ryan Copeland in the final of 11 planned bouts.

A title will be on the line and Guest, who has co-organised the event along with Becky Ross, is confident Corner is in good enough shape to step up from three to four rounds.

“His opponent wanted to fight four rounds, but Jamie is up for it,” said Guest.

“He has been doing all his running in-between training and is in good shape.

“I am sure he can win it. He has great talent and a big heart, which is what you need in boxing.”

Guest will have a number of other fighters on the bill, including Alec Savage, William Carson, George Costello and Nathan Howie.

There will also be a title on the line in the bout between Guest’s Jack Budge and Essex-based Joe Keating.