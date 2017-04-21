Corner top of the bill at Guest’s evening of white collar action

Jamie Corner will put his Southern Area title on the line at Eddie Guest’s white collar night of charity boxing on Saturday.

The Newmarket fighter tops the bill at Innocence Nightclub, where he will come up against Ollie Wright from Essex.

His opponent is well respected in local boxing circles, but Guest is confident Corner has what it takes to successfully defend his belt.

“I have trained Jamie for the last couple of years and this is probably the best he has looked,” said Guest.

“He is doing lots of sparring and is ready to go.

“Ollie is no mug and is a tough lad so Jamie is going to have to be wary of that.

“But if Jamie turns up and performs to the standards he can, he should have too much.”

That bout is one of a 11 on the night, with Chris Cavanagh, who works for former Premier League footballer and current racehorse trainer Micky Quinn, up against Paul D’Arcy’s head lad Pete McCulloch.

Those two are aiming to raise £1,000 between them for the Air Ambulance.

It will be McCulloch’s first time in the ring, while Cavanagh is a veteran compared, having managed to get six fights under his belt.

“This will be a debut for Peter but he has been training well and lost some weight,” added Guest.

“Peter is bigger than Chris physically, but he has more experience.

“It is going to be a good fight and hopefully they are both able to reach their target for charity.”

Jockeys Simon Pearce and William Carson — grandson of five-time champion Flat jockey Willie Carson — are also set to do battle, while William’s brother Graham, an amateur rider, will lock horns with fellow Eddie’s Gym member Adam Dyer.

Guest’s other fighters are: Richard Strike, George Buckell, Jim Bowers, Nathan Howie, Andrew Shipp, Dan Holland and Jack Trow.

Tickets for the event were sold out within a few days of going on sale.