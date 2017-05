Newmarket Angling Club won five of six sections to record a 13-7 win over Royal Exchange AC in the first round of the Super Cup.

First was Alan Archer from peg 27 with 73lb 8oz, second Gary Rimmer from peg 16 with 51lb 4oz and third Mark Cross from peg 2 with 48lb 2oz.

Points awarded are one point for section win, two for a second, and three for a dry net.

The win has moved Newmarket AC, whose bait was sponsored by Newmarket Hooked Tackle, just one round away from the semi-finals.