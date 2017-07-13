Contrasting fortunes for Newmarket’s Huff in Germany

Rob Huff had a mixed weekend in the latest round of the TCR International Series in Germany.

The Newmarket racer secured a podium finish in the first race at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben for Leopard Racing Team WRT, before he was an innocent party in a multi-car accident at the start of a chaotic second race.

In Race One, Huff made a good start in the Volkswagen Motorsport Golf GTI TCR, challenging new one-off team-mate Jaap van Lagen for third.

While there was drama behind, with numerous drive-through penalties and even black flags handed out for other drivers, the top six were on their best behaviour.

Huff crossed the line in a safe third position, picking up key points for the Belgian team in the championship.

However, in Race Two, things turned around dramatically, as Huff was part of a seven-car pile-up at the start, caused when the Honda of Roberto Colciago pushed Huff’s team-mate Jean-Karl Vernay into the SEAT of James Nash while fighting for second.

This started a pinball effect, with Nash slamming into Colciago, who in turn hit another one of the Volkswagens, and while Huff slowed to avoid the incident, he found himself taken out as well as he was hit from behind by Norwegian driver Stian Paulsen’s SEAT.

Huff suffered significant rear-end damage to his Golf, ruling it out of the restart after the race was red flagged.

“We made some really positive changes for Race 2, but just got caught in the big spill, which is a shame as I thought I’d done really well to avoid everyone, but then I just got a massive hit from behind,” he said.

Huff will be back in action this weekend in the World Touring Car Championship, heading to South America for the Argentinian round.