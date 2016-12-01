Connor confirms his Fen Tigers exit

Connor Coles has confirmed he will not be featuring for the Mildenhall Fen Tigers next season after agreeing to represent the Eastbourne Eagles and Newcastle Diamonds.

The move will see Coles challenge in the British Premier League for the Diamonds as well as facing the Tigers for the Eagles, in the National League.

Meanwhile, Mildenhall could also be set to lose Connor Mountain.

Mountain has agreed to represent the Ipswich Witches in the Premier League, but has not yet confirmed which National League outfit he will represent.

n The Tigers have also announced that next season’s home race start times have been moved from 4pm to 3pm.