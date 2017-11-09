Coach says Newmarket belong despite tough start

Newmarket RUFC’s first-team manager Raymond Richardson has insisted his side are not out of their depth at a higher level, writes Liam Apicella.

A major restructure of the leagues throughout the summer saw Newmarket promoted up to the London Division Three Eastern Counties League.

And it has been a tough start to the new campaign, with the Scaltback outfit having lost seven of their first eight outings.

Nevertheless, Richardson is adamant his team belongs within their current company.

“We are making mistakes at the moment and that is what is costing us,” he said.

“It comes down to the rub of the green — when you are winning games mistakes do not happen.

“Without a doubt we belong at this level. There is no way we are out of depth.

“The problem is there are six strong teams in the league and some of them were at a higher level last year.

“It is almost like three leagues have been created within one — there are massive divides.”

It does not get any easier for Newmarket on Saturday with a trip to face second-placed Stowmarket (2.30pm).

The Chilton Fields-based team have won seven times this term, leaving them one point adrift of table-topping Southwold.

“We have to approach it like any other game,” added Richardson.

“Each player has to give it their all. That is all we can ask for.”