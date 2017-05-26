Coach hails Bavey after his four race victories

Joseph Bavey was once again in positive form as a small team of Newmarket Swimming Club members headed for Luton.

The 12-year-old entered four races — the 100m backstroke, 50m butterfly, 100m front crawl and 200m individual medley — all of which he won, breaking club records and personal bests along the way.

Head coach Annette Skeet said of the youngster’s exploits: “Joseph is on fire at the moment and is winning absolutely everything in his age group.

“He is a gifted swimmer with a very good feel for the water.

“There is not a stroke he is not good at and that is rare.

“If Joseph keeps training hard he could become a very good swimmer.”

Henry Newell also won three golds at the event in the 50m, 100m and 200m front crawl, while Maeve Pooley picked up two in the 100m backstroke and 800m front crawl.

Those two will be members of a team of six Newmarket swimmers that will head to Norwich this weekend for the Age Group Regionals, which start on Saturday and go through until bank holiday Monday.

“All of our swimmers are in good form so I am confident we can pick up plenty of top-three finishes,” added Skeet.

n Over the weekend of July 29 and 30, Newmarket are set to be represented at the National Championships by Newell and Ignacio Laghero.

A week later, also at the National Championships, Newmarket’s Lauren Watt is expected to feature.