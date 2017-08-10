Clover’s star continues to rise following first Newmarket win

Some trainers have to wait years to land their first winner at Newmarket, but for Tom Clover, it has taken a matter of months to achieve that feat.

Alongside his partner Jackie Jarvis, the former assistant to David Simcock joined the training ranks at Headquarters last autumn.

Victories at Yarmouth, Windsor and Newbury have followed, but it was Saturday’s maiden triumph on the July Course that was particularly pleasing for Clover.

Two-year-old Hunni was a 16/1 shot to win the six-furlong British EBF Fillies’ Nursery, but she went on to defy those odds.

After settling on the heels of early leader Faithful Promise, the daughter of Captain Gerrard got the better of the pacesetter on the rising ground and went on to win by half a length.

“Getting the win at Newmarket is fantastic,” said Clover.

“It is our first winner here and to have it come in an ITV race makes it all the more amazing.

“Growing up in the area, having a winner at Newmarket is the sort of thing you dream about happening.

“There are some nice local people in partnership for Hunni and it is great she won for them. We are so pleased for everyone involved.

“Despite the long odds, I thought she had a chance — she is a real gutsy filly.

“She will probably head to the Two-Year-Old Trophy at Redcar next.

“There are a couple of options before that, but she has had a hard race on soft ground so she will be given plenty of time to recover.”

Hunni’s victory is the latest evidence that Clover and his Wroughton House Stables team are already making progress, coming on the back of Declarationoflove finishing second at last month’s Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes.

“We have had the Newmarket win, a second in the Super Sprint and plenty of others go close — things are going well,” he added.

“We only have a few bullets to fire, but when one comes home first, you cannot beat the buzz. At this moment in time, I really could not wish for more.

“I am lucky that I have Jackie and a good core of staff. They are invaluable. We are only small, but we are growing — a few more winners will help that continue.”