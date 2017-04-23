Closely fought inter-club competition

Matthew Peacock and Zoe Jaggard won the top group prizes at Newmarket Junior Badminton Club’s end-of-season tournament earlier this month.

Peacock racked up a total of 220 points from his outings on the court— 13 more than joint runners-up Elijah Gulab and Cameron Gale — to secure the Boys’ title.

Meanwhile, the Girls’ trophy went the way of Jaggard thanks to her 182-point return, with Olivia Pottle 10 points further back in second spot.

In total, there was 26 participants, which meant a total of 124 games were played.

The format for the tournament saw all of the players come up against each other in singles and doubles matches, with the winner being decided by those that had accrued the highest amount of points.

It proved to be a tightly-contested event as only 60 points separated first to 18th position in the Top Group, with the victories for Peacock and Jaggard only being decided during the last round of games.

In the Lower Group, which was set up for competitors that had not long taken up the sport, Christine Chua won through with 93 points.

Jessica Macro Rolls finished second, three points adrift of the winner.

An additional accolade was also handed out to Arran Tiwana, who was named the club’s Most Improved Player over of the season.