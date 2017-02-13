Claydon seals his return to the UK Open next month

Soham’s Brett Claydon booked his place in the televised finals of the Coral UK Open next month, after winning a Riley’s Amateur Qualifier on Friday night.

The former PDC Challenge Tour event winner defeated Baz Webster 5-3 in the final of the qualifier, held at the Riley’s Sports Bar in Nottingham.

Billed as the ‘FA Cup of Darts’, the UK Open is a three-day tournament which sees 96 professionals from the PDC circuit joined by 32 Riley’s Amateur Qualifiers to make up a field of 128 players.

This year’s event takes place on March 3-5 at the Butlins Minehead Resort, with a record £350,000 in prize money up for grabs.

Claydon’s previous two appearances in the UK Open have both ended at the first hurdle, losing to Joey ten Berge in 2015 and Barry Lynn 12 months ago.