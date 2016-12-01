Claydon misses out on place at championships

Brett Claydon was left to concede there was nothing more he could do after missing out on qualification for the William Hill World Championships.

The Burwell thrower was among the 120 darts players competing at the Robin Park Tennis Centre in Wigan on Monday, aiming to seal one of two qualifying places at the most prestigious darts tournament of the year at Alexandra Palace, London, starting on December 15.

Having been handed a tough second round draw against 16th seed Mark Frost, Claydon could not cause an upset as he suffered a 5-1 defeat.

But despite his obvious disappointment, Claydon remained positive about his performance against an in-form Frost, who went on to finish as outright winner of the event.

“I’m disappointed to miss out on the World Championships, but I genuinely think I couldn’t have done any better,” said the 34-year-old.

“Overall I was delighted with how I played, but I just wasn’t getting a chance to finish.

“I threw everything I had at him, but sometimes you just have to concede that your opponent is simply a better player than you.”