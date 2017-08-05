Claydon keeps up good form

Brett Claydon made it back-to-back wins in the Stowmarket Darts Grand Prix after beating Richard Watson 3-2 in the week nine final, held at Stowmarket Town Football Club last week, writes Alex Moss.

The Soham star, who defeated points leader Stephen Burton 3-1 in the final the previous week, saw off Watson in a decider to claim his second title and move into second place in the points standings.

After recording wins over Fiona Aldred (3-0) and Greg Norman (3-1) to reach the quarter-finals, Claydon was pushed all the way as he came through deciding legs against Tony Lincoln, Curtis Hammond and then Watson in the final.

Burton’s bid for a fifth title of the year came to an end in the semi-finals as he was beaten 3-2 in a last-leg decider by Watson.

With one week to go, Burton leads the standings on 64 points, with two-time winner Claydon in second on 49 points.