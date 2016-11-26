Claydon eyeing up place among the darting elite

Brett Claydon is looking to give himself ‘the perfect early Christmas present’ when he takes to the oche at the William Hill World Championship Qualifier in Wigan on Monday.

The winner of the event will automatically qualify for the most prestigious darts tournament of the year, while the runner-up will enter into the preliminary round for a place at Alexandra Palace, London.

Former Players Championship Finals winner Paul Nicholson is among a number of big names to be involved in the qualifying competition, but Claydon is hoping the luck of the draw will be on his side.

“I am really looking forward to the tournament because I am throwing well at the moment,” said the 34-year-old.

“As with a lot of tournaments, it comes down to the draw. I need the right draw and then anything can happen.

“I played Stephen Bunting recently (world number 16). He beat me 6-5, but I had chances to win that game — I just need that bit of luck at the right time.

“I have always wanted to make the World Championships. It would be the cherry on top of the cake and the perfect early Christmas present.”

The championships begin on Thursday, December 15, and run for nine days before breaking for Christmas.

Play resumes on December 27 until January 2.

Claydon, who plays for Burwell, also revealed that he may switch from the Professional Darts Corporation to the British Darts Organisation in 2017 due to work commitments.