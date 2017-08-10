Chinese debut win for Huff

Rob Huff recorded a comfortable win in his first race in the 2017 China Touring Car Championship (CTCC at the Shanghai International Circuit, leading the field by almost seven seconds in his Volkswagen Lamando GTS.

The CTCC allows teams to field “international stars” for four rounds of their eight-event calendar, and the Shanghai VW 333 Racing team have signed the Newmarket racer to feature in the last four rounds.

And he got to grips with the new car quickly, eventually winning Race One by 6.8 seconds.

Luck was against him in Race Two when the heat caused mechanical issues with the Volkswagen and Huff eventually finished in fifth, but it was nevertheless a successful weekend.

“The car was awesome all weekend. I did three days testing at Guangdong a month ago, which really paid off,” he said.

“I think Race One was every racing driver’s dream. We made a great start and then just didn’t see anyone for the entire race.”