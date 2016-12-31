Champion trainer eyeing more of the same in 2017

Mark Wallis and his team at Imperial Kennels will not be resting on their laurels following a hugely successful 2016 campaign.

The Lakenheath handler has enjoyed an impressive year, capped by him being crowned the Greyhound Trainer of the Year for a fifth time in a row, taking his overall total to a record eight.

However, rather than reflect on a job well done, Wallis has his eyes on a ninth title.

“It has been another stellar year for the team and I am very proud of all the achievements,” he said.

“The staff here put in an incredible amount of work and they deserve some recognition.

“But you start each year with a blank piece of paper and that is the way we always look at things.

“You are only as good as the last runner you have trained.

“We want to keep that intensity and ensure everything is done at a high level.

“We have had an extraordinary amount of winners and also some down points. But it has been a great year and hopefully it will be the same in 2017.”

Wallis, who pinpoints wins for Patchys Kerry (Ladbrokes Golden Jacket), Billys Bullet (Coral Regency) and Ferryforth Fran (Ladbrokes Summer Stayers Classic) as his 2016 highlights, has now switched his attention to the Coral Coronation Cup, with the heats getting under way at Romford on Friday.

Wallis’ team of hopefuls will be spearheaded by the in-form Roswell Romanov, who finished second in the recent Essex Vase showpiece final at Romford.